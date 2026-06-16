Radev to the Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria (CITUB): We are working to clarify the processes in the economy and to promote production

The government is working to clarify the processes in the economy, to promote production, employment and limit the shadow economy, which would also increase tax revenues in the budget. This was stated by Prime Minister Rumen Radev during a working meeting with the leadership of the Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria (CITUB), which was held at the initiative of the trade union organization in the Council of Ministers. The Prime Minister emphasized that the government is taking action to stabilize the state, but at the same time it must urgently deal with problems that have accumulated over the years.

During the conversation, the CITUB raised a number of questions related to the state budget for 2026, the public sector income policy, the alarming data on the decline in industrial production, unresolved problems in the energy sector, discrepancies in the provisions of Bulgarian labor legislation with European law, problems accumulated over the years in the fields of transport, agriculture, and others.

The CITUB pointed out as a key problem facing our country the lagging behind in the transformation of the Bulgarian economy, which should rely less and less on the production and export of raw materials, and on products with high added value. In this regard, the Prime Minister drew attention to the fact that the government is working towards real modernization of the Bulgarian economy and highlighted as an example the actions taken by the Ministry of Defense to renegotiate already concluded contracts in order to add to them and expand industrial cooperation and technology transfer to Bulgaria. Rumen Radev stressed that the government's policy is for more Bulgarian companies to become an integral part of the supply chains under all contracts concluded by the state.

The President of the Confederation of Bulgarian Trade Unions Plamen Dimitrov thanked Prime Minister Rumen Radev for the good dialogue during his presidential term, emphasizing that at that time Radev worked consistently and actively to protect the rights of workers and key sectors of the Bulgarian economy and expressed gratitude for the constructive dialogue with the government, which began from the first days of the cabinet.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Galab Donev, Minister of Labor and Social Policy Natalia Efremova, Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Ivan Shishkov, Minister of Transport and Communications Georgi Peev, Minister of Agriculture and Food Plamen Abrovski, Deputy Minister of Energy Kiril Temelkov and Deputy Minister of Economy, Innovation and Industry Krasimir Yakimov.

The meeting was attended by the President Plamen Dimitrov, Vice-Presidents Ognyan Atanasov and Todor Kapitanov, as well as the Chief Economist and Director of the Institute for Social and Trade Union Research and Training, Lyuboslav Kostov, from the side of the Confederation of Bulgarian Trade Unions.