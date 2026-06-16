Sofia City Court remands accused in Chelopeshko Shose accident

The Sofia City Court has imposed the most severe measure of detention - "detention in custody" - on Vasil Filipov, accused of the serious accident on Chelopeshko Shose in Sofia, BNT reports. The court accepts that there is a reasonable assumption of the accused's involvement in the act. According to the reasons, the collected evidence indicates that the two drivers were driving at a significantly higher speed, and the mechanism of the accident has also been clarified. The presented expertise makes it clear that Vasil Filipov was driving his car at a speed of no less than 113 km/h in a permitted 60 km/h. The court points out that there is no evidence of a race between the cars or a direct collision between them, but there is a gross violation of traffic rules and disregard for the road situation. The reasoning also assumes that the act was committed with possible intent, in view of the significant speeding in the area of an intersection, pedestrian crossing and public transport stop. The court also notes that the area was well known to the accused, who was sanctioned three times in 2026 for speeding in the same place, as well as a total of seven times for speeding violations, which, according to the court, indicates a persistent disregard for traffic rules and a real risk of committing a new crime. It is also stated that after the car caught fire, there was a risk of even more serious consequences, and a more serious incident was prevented thanks to the rapid intervention of the fire brigade. Regarding the defendant's health, the court accepts that he can be placed in the prison hospital unit during his recovery, and then - in pre-trial detention. It has been determined that the initial implementation of the measure will take place in the prison hospital. The ruling is subject to appeal and protest before the Sofia Court of Appeal, and if such appeals are filed, the case is scheduled for June 23.