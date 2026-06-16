Road Infrastructure Agency: Repairs on the Trakia Highway to be completed by the end of June

The repairs currently underway on the Trakia Highway and the Hemus Highway will be completed by the end of June, and travel to the Black Sea coast in the summer will be safer, more comfortable and more relaxed. This was said by Eng. Alexander Todorov, Chairman of the Management Board of the Road Infrastructure Agency, at a working meeting with representatives of the hotel and restaurant business, the RIA press center reported.

The meeting was attended by Lyudmila Elkova, member of the RIA Board, and on behalf of the business - Martin Zahariev from the National Tourism Board, Atanas Dimitrov from the Bulgarian Hotel and Restaurant Association, Iva Gatseva from the Bulgarian Hotel Association, Richard Alibegov from the Bulgarian Association of Restaurants and Emil Kolarov from the Association of Restaurants in Bulgaria.

We know that the summer season is important for the sector and we do not want to cause inconvenience to either citizens or businesses, but the repairs currently being carried out are necessary for everyone's safety and must be done. In July and August, when more people go on summer vacation, all students are on vacation and traffic to the Black Sea and mountain resorts increases, there will be no repair activities. In order to facilitate travel on the “Trakia“ every Friday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. and on Sunday from 3:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., heavy trucks over 12 tons will be stopped in the sections of the motorway under repair, and they will be redirected to pass along the Sub-Balkan Road I-6. Currently, sections in poor condition are being repaired on the Trakia Motorway in the Sofia, Pazardzhik, Stara Zagora and Yambol districts, and on the Hemus Motorway, the asphalt pavement is being renewed at 9 km in the Varna lane in the Sofia district.

At the meeting, a commitment was made to coordinate the upcoming repair activities on the main roads and on the sections providing access to the main tourist sites with the tourism business, so that both the administration and the business can plan their work programs in cooperation and dialogue.