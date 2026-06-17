It is high time to value medical work, a new approach is needed in determining salaries in the context of the financial crisis and the excessive deficit that Bulgaria is entering. This was commented on in the program "Your Day" on NOVA NEWS by Dr. Vlatko Gligorov, executive director of the Health Investment Company for a Children's Hospital. According to him, there must be clear parameters and the "scissors" between the salaries of hospital directors and young doctors must be controlled. The only control that can be exercised is through legal and regulatory acts issued by the Ministry of Health, in the form of regulations, he explained.

“There should be clear rules and sanctions when a hospital falls into debt and financial problems, whether the board and the executive director should receive the same salaries that they receive or would receive if this hospital was doing well with a normal profit”, emphasized Dr. Gligorov. According to him, it is striking that there are no private hospitals that fall into financial difficulties.

He also said that “Progressive Bulgaria” has enough doctors in its ranks who are active in parliament and can be elected to occupy positions in the NHIF. “This is the only way to control through finances, introducing financial discipline, and changing the system of public financing, to guarantee some type of predictability and success”, said Dr. Gligorov. According to him, there is a lot of work ahead in healthcare, because there are many problems there, superimposed over time.

According to him, Bulgaria is the only country in the EU that does not have a national children's hospital. “The issue is there, initially there was talk that there was a problem with finances, but we held preliminary talks with the European Investment Bank, which participated in the preparation of the preliminary documentation on a conceptual plan with the definition of benchmarks, so that we do not go beyond the framework of a modern European hospital. So there is money and it cannot be a reason for refusing to build this hospital. Another issue is the implementation itself, which is more political than expert or financial”, Dr. Vlatko Gligorov was categorical.