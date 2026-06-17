Bulgaria has the highest annual inflation in the eurozone in May

Bulgaria reported annual inflation of 6.3 percent in May 2026, measured by the harmonized index of consumer prices, according to revised data from the European statistical agency Eurostat, published today.

This is the highest level of inflation in the country since September 2023, according to a BTA report in the Eurostat database, and ranks Bulgaria in second place among the countries of the European Union. Only Romania reports higher inflation - 9.7 percent, and both countries are followed by Lithuania with 5.1 percent, according to a report in the Eurostat database.

However, our country remains the leader in annual price increases in the eurozone.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices in Bulgaria increased by 0.3 percent in May. In April, annual inflation in our country was 6 percent, according to Eurostat data.

The data correspond to the preliminary estimate published earlier this month.

Earlier this week, the National Statistical Institute announced that inflation, measured by the national consumer price index, reached 6.9 percent on an annual basis in May, while zero growth was reported on a monthly basis.

Eurostat: Inflation in Bulgaria in June 2025 is 3.1%

In the euro area, annual inflation in May reached 3.2 percent, which is the highest level since September 2023. In April, inflation in the countries of the currency union was 3 percent, and in May 2025 - 1.9 percent. On a monthly basis, consumer prices in the euro area rose by 0.1 percent.

For the entire European Union, annual inflation in May reached 3.3 percent, compared to 3.2 percent in April. A year earlier, the indicator was 2.2 percent.

Compared to April, annual inflation decreased in eleven member states and increased in sixteen. The services sector made the largest contribution to inflation in the euro area in May, adding 1.61 percentage points to the overall indicator. This was followed by energy with 0.98 percentage points, food, alcohol and tobacco with 0.36 percentage points and non-energy industrial goods with 0.23 percentage points.

Bulgaria remains among the poorest countries in the European Union in 2025, according to Eurostat data. Together with Greece, our country ranks last in terms of gross domestic product per capita, which is 32% below the EU average.

At the other extreme are Luxembourg and Ireland, where GDP per capita is more than twice as high as the EU average.

In terms of the indicator for real household consumption, Bulgaria also remains below the EU average - by 23%. However, the country is not in last place, as lower levels are reported in Hungary, Latvia and Estonia.