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Major accident leaves key seaside resorts without water

Major accident leaves key seaside resorts without water

Emergency teams are already working to fix the problem, with the goal of restoring water supply as soon as possible

Jun 17, 2026 14:41 43

Major accident leaves key seaside resorts without water - 1
Maria Atanasova Maria Atanasova Author at Fakti.bg

A major accident leaves several resorts on the Southern Black Sea coast without water.

The damage to the main water supply, supplied by the water intake "Zelenkovska Reka", may lead to temporary disruption of water supply in the municipalities of Primorsko, Sozopol and Tsarevo.

The Water and Sewerage Company reports that the damage has affected a key facility in the water supply system. Emergency teams are already working to fix the problem, with the goal of restoring water supply as soon as possible, BNT reported.

The company calls on residents for patience and understanding.


Bulgaria