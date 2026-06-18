Scandal in Poland: Souvenirs with swastikas and the image of Hitler are sold freely in Nessebar

The sale of souvenirs with Nazi symbolism in Old Nessebar has once again attracted international attention after the Polish publication “Gazeta Wyborcza“ published a critical article in which it raises the question of why such items continue to be offered freely in Bulgaria,” reported "Nova Televizija".

The article was written by Polish journalist Andrzej Govorski after his vacation in the seaside town. According to him, cups with the image of Adolf Hitler, swastikas, badges, lighters, rings and other objects related to Nazi Germany and the Third Reich can be found in stalls and antique shops.

This is not the first such case. Years ago, Israeli media also reported on the sale of souvenirs with Nazi symbols in Nessebar. An on-site inspection showed that similar items can still be found in some antique shops today.

However, the sellers claim that the items are not offered for propaganda purposes, but as historical artifacts and collector's items.

“We have put up signs in several languages stating that the exhibited items are related to the history of Germany and World War II. They are not sold for the purpose of propaganda of fascist ideology, but are intended for collectors and history lovers“, explained Mitko Aleksandrov, a salesman in an antique shop.

Reactions among tourists are mixed. Polish tourist Darius admits that he was surprised by what he saw. “For us in Poland, this is absurd. These symbols are associated with fascism and Hitler. "I didn't expect to see them displayed like this," he commented.

However, the traders claim that there is interest in such items from visitors from various countries, including Poland and Israel.

Following the publication in the Polish media, the Municipality of Nessebar ordered an inspection of all antique shops offering such goods. According to the findings of the municipal officials, the items were presented as historical and collector's items.

However, the case also raises legal issues. According to Article 108 of the Criminal Code, preaching Nazi and other anti-democratic ideology is a crime. That is why lawyers point out that when selling and publicly displaying such symbols, one must carefully consider whether it is a historical exhibition or actions that can be interpreted as propaganda.

While some tourists perceive the exhibited objects as part of history, others define them as inappropriate and even shocking. “The Second World War brought immense suffering. These symbols awaken painful memories“, shared an elderly visitor from abroad.

Other tourists believe that history should be remembered, but wonder whether the place for such objects is precisely on the stalls on the tourist streets. The Municipality of Nessebar has not issued an official position on the case and the results of the inspections.