Lyubomir Nikolov: Those working on the search for Pepi Euroto have clear directions where he is

Those working on the search for Petyo Petrov-Pepi Euroto have clear directions where he is. When issuing a European arrest warrant, I expect him to be quickly detained and brought to court. This was announced by the Secretary General of the Ministry of Interior Lyubomir Nikolov on the occasion of the search for the former investigator accused of lobbying in the judicial system, quoted by novini.bg.

Euroto was wanted because of a case against him for document fraud and a document crime. However, at first instance he was acquitted of the first crime, and for the second he received a fine of 2,500 euros. Therefore, the court revoked his European arrest warrant.

Nikolov did not give details about the whereabouts of the Euro, so as not to go into hiding and thwart his possible arrest.