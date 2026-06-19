Dimitar Manolov: Piecemeal ideas for civil servants' insurance are unacceptable

Piecemeal ideas are unacceptable, said the president of the Confederation of Labor "Podkrepa" Dimitar Manolov in connection with the debate on whether civil servants should pay for their insurance. He said that the conversation should cover all possible criteria regarding the insurance system and pay, BTA reports.

Civil servants have a number of restrictions – they cannot work under a second employment contract, develop their own business, receive food vouchers, Manolov also commented.

The idea of some employer organizations is none other than to reduce the income of those working in the state administration and especially of civil servants, believes the president of the "Podkrepa" Confederation of Employers. According to him, employer organizations have no right to participate in the conversation about the insurance of civil servants.

From the "Podkrepa" Confederation of Employers presented today measures aimed at increasing incomes and limiting inequalities, improving working conditions.

A very thorough functional analysis of the situation with salaries in the state administration should be done first, said Social Minister Natalia Efremova the day before in response to a question about whether civil servants should start paying their social security contributions.

A few days ago, the Confederation of Employers and Industrialists in Bulgaria (CBIB) called on the parties represented in parliament to unite and support the submitted legislative proposals, which envisage a number of employees in the budget sector paying their own social security contributions, the organization announced.