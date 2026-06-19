SGP: So far, no information has been received about the current whereabouts of Petyo Evroto

So far, the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office (SGP) has not received information about the current whereabouts of P. P. The Sofia Directorate of Internal Affairs (SDVR) has requested that such information be provided to the SGP as a matter of urgency, the state prosecution announced.

Earlier today, Acting Secretary General of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Lyubomir Nikolov announced that the Ministry of Internal Affairs has information about the whereabouts of Petyo Petrov, nicknamed Euroto, and if a European arrest warrant is issued, he will be detained.

The prosecutor's office added that an investigation is being conducted under the leadership and supervision of the State Police, in which P. P. is accused of extortion by a decree of the supervising prosecutor dated August 25, 2023.

The accused has not been identified, which is why he was declared a state-wide wanted person with a bulletin of the State Police and a telegram from the General Directorate of the "National Police" GDNP from 2023.

By letter dated June 1, this year, a report was requested from the head of the "Search" sector at the State Police, what actions were taken to establish the whereabouts of P. P. and what the result of them was. To date, no response has been received, the SGP added.

We recall that former investigator Petyo Petrov was found guilty of preparing false documents and imposed an administrative penalty (fine) of 2,556 euros.

The court then canceled his permanent arrest and withdrew his European arrest warrant. The case against him was being heard in absentia, as he has been missing since 2021.