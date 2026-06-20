President Yotova will participate in the Kableshkov family reunion

President Iliana Yotova will visit Koprivshtitsa and will participate in the 10th Kableshkov family reunion, of which the revolutionary Todor Kableshkov is also a part.

The event will begin at 11:00 a.m. from the courtyard of the "Assumption of the Virgin" church, where Kableshkov is buried. After that, the program will continue in the house-museum of the Bulgarian revolutionary, which is in close proximity to the church.

This year marks the 175th anniversary of the birth of Todor Kableshkov and the 150th anniversary of his death.