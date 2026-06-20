Will our beaches be left without lifeguards?

The lack of personnel on our Southern Black Sea coast has also reached the lifeguards. Although some of the guarded beaches strictly follow the instructions, there are fewer and fewer people willing to rescue.

The concessionaire of Kraimorie beach Nikolay Dimitrov said that the lifeguards they need according to the scheme have already been appointed, bTV writes. “The scheme has been approved by the Ministry of Tourism. It is for water rescue and includes not only lifeguards, but also a medical person who is located behind the beach for the safety of people“.

Currently, there are four lifeguards according to the scheme, who are distributed among the posts. “From July 1 to September 15, the entire number will be performed“, said Dimitrov.

“I have been a lifeguard for 49 years“, shared Vasil Aleksiev. He trains the young people who will protect the vacationers.

“I teach them transport and rescue holds. If one of the drowning people starts to struggle, they must know how to save themselves, because otherwise they will go to the bottom with them“, he explained.

According to him, drowning people are most often grabbed by the arms, by the hair or by the neck. “And the lifeguard has to free himself. He grabs, presses the hand, twists and turns him to catch his hands. This is extracting a victim when he is struggling“.

“There are people who pretend to be interesting. They say they didn't see what the flag was, that they were looking after the children. And then we go and collect them from different distances. There are also those who claim that they can swim very well. And it is them that we finally pull out," Vasil shared.