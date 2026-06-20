Delyan Dobrev gives way to young people in politics

The leader of GERB Delyan Dobrev announced that he is stepping back to make way for new cadres in the party ranks. The change in his political positioning was announced during a meeting with the GERB youth organization in the town of Rakovski. According to NOVA, the long-time MP thanked for the vote of confidence over the past two decades, defining the reshuffle as a completely natural process of renewal in the party structure.

Dobrev emphasized that he will not completely leave the political life of the country, but has made a firm decision to change the generations in the front ranks.

„I will continue to help and participate in party life, but I have decided to make way for young people. "I thank Borisov for giving me the opportunity for all these 20 years and for supporting me," he announced to the young party members in Rakovski.

According to him, this transition is part of the normal development of the political formation and aims to inject new energy into the structures.

The meeting was also attended by GERB Chairman Boyko Borisov, who was quick to dispel any speculation about a rift in relations or the permanent departure of one of the party's main economic experts.

“We are not separating, we are simply taking a step back“, Borisov was categorical during the event.

The party leader emphasized that experienced personnel will continue to have a key role as mentors, but the focus and operational work will increasingly be transferred to the younger generation in GERB.