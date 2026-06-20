RIA will build highways and megaprojects only on concession

"Not only the "Black Sea" motorway, but the specific sites that will be given on concession are several. Before 2028, there will be no highways on concession in Bulgaria".

This was stated to bTV by the new chairman of the "Road Infrastructure" Agency (API) Eng. Alexander Todorov.

According to him, Bulgaria has no experience with concessions and the creation of public-private partnerships at the moment, news.bg specified.

He pointed out that large infrastructure projects, regardless of whether they are highways or expressways, can be given out for concession.

Another highway that could be given out for concession is the "Ruse-Makaza" motorway. The next projects that will also be subject to analysis are the tunnel under Petrohan and the "Rila" motorway.

Eng. Todorov also assured that the repair work on the highways in our country will be completed by the end of the month. During the active tourist season, citizens will travel comfortably and without problems.

He assured that there are no planned repairs in July, August and the first half of September, so that traffic can be eased and inconveniences are not created.

The repair activities on the “Hemus“ and “Trakia“ highways will be completed, as planned, by the end of the month. This was stated in the program “This Saturday“ Eng. Alexander Todorov, Chairman of the Management Board of the “Road Infrastructure” Agency.

“We already launched two sections yesterday - the one on the “Trakia“ highway after the “Rayonova vrata“ tunnel, between the 55th and 60th kilometer, and the “Hemus“ section, which is 9 km long, so that we can ease traffic“, he explained.

In the last few days, the journey towards the sea has been busy. The reason for the kilometer-long traffic jams and nervous drivers are repairs on the “Trakia” and “Hemus” highways. It is busiest near the “Trayanovi vrata” tunnel.

The tourism industry has criticized that the repairs are being done again at the beginning of the tourist season. They also have demands from the institutions.

According to Todorov, the section at the 33rd kilometer of the “Thrace“ remains to be opened, which actually creates great inconveniences, given that the highway from Sofia to Plovdiv is extremely busy. “But by next Friday we will open the traffic so that the citizens can calm down and travel without problems“.

“The next section is in the Stara Zagora region, between Nova Zagora and Stara Zagora, the 208th to the 228th kilometer. There, the repair work will continue until July 3. But given the fact that traffic decreases after Plovdiv, there are fewer inconveniences that citizens suffer“, he believes.

According to him, during the active tourist season, travel will be problem-free and much safer, given the condition of the sections.

“We do not carry out major repairs. When paving, the condition of the pavement is foreseen so that these deformations and damages on it can be removed and we can significantly increase safety. Major repairs cannot happen in such a short time“, Todorov commented.

He said that there was a patching two weeks ago. “People didn't understand, but in the Pazardzhik section - from the 72nd to the 90th kilometer, the highway was closed during the night hours and repaired to avoid inconvenience during the day and traffic jams“.

“People have been nervous considering the state of the road infrastructure for years. Tension is created, which, when people get stuck in traffic, escalates and creates inconvenience for everyone. We are making a great organization, we are trying to communicate with the tourism industry and with carriers to minimize problems. But we still have to keep in mind that these repair activities must be carried out. They require technological time“, he pointed out.

According to him, there are currently no other repairs planned in July, August and the first half of September, in order to ease traffic as much as possible and not create inconvenience. “In the future, we will try to discuss them with the tourism industry and carriers in advance, to announce the plans earlier, so that everyone is informed and to avoid tension“.

“Given the state of affairs for many years, the infrastructure is aging and becoming increasingly damaged. This is not only in Bulgaria, but worldwide“, he commented.

Todorov explained that major repairs to “Hemus“ and “Trakia“ are planned, but discussions are currently underway on when to start. “We are still organizing so that we can notify citizens in advance“.

„The „Topli Dol“ tunnel must be closed on the „Hemus“ highway to complete the repairs. The „Rayonova Vrata“ tunnel must also be repaired. These are extremely complex repairs and I appeal for everyone's understanding“, explained Todorov.

He pointed out that both tunnels are about 800 meters long. „There are many safety systems that need to be built, related to the European directive. This cannot happen in a few months“.

According to him, then traffic will only be carried out in one tube, which means a greater load.

„These repairs are not planned to start until the end of the year“, explained Todorov.