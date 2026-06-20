Fuel oil is on the beach on the Southern Black Sea Coast. The Minister of Tourism Ilin Dimitrov has requested immediate information from the competent institutions.

In just less than a day, the Regional Inspectorate for Environment, Water and Water - Burgas has received 21 reports of oil pollution on the Southern Black Sea Coast, bTV specified.

Concessionaires, tenants and municipalities have already received instructions for immediate cleanup. They reacted quickly and promptly, immediately organizing the cleaning and securing of the affected parts of the beaches, the ministry also stated.

“It is disturbing. I have been on Coral since yesterday and I have already got dirty with fuel oil“, said tourist Nikolay Veselinov.

“This is a huge scourge for the entire tourism industry. A huge reputational stain on tourism. The violators - the ship owners, remain unpunished or with minimal punishments“, commented the chairman of the Association for the Development of Sea Beaches Simeon Tsvetkov.