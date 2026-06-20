Staffing Crisis: Sea rescuers work without a break for 600 euros

Hundreds of positions for water rescuers remain unfilled on the Bulgarian Black Sea coast at the very beginning of the active tourist season, NOVA reports. According to official data from the Water Rescue Service of the Bulgarian Red Cross, between 1,300 and 1,400 lifeguards are urgently needed for the normal safety of the country's beaches, but the harsh working conditions and low salaries are turning away the trained personnel.

The concessionaires' excuses for the lack of trained personnel are quickly confronted with the harsh financial reality on the home coast. The chief expert in the Water Rescue Service of the Bulgarian Red Cross, Mario Barzachki, revealed the main reasons for the severe crisis on the air of the program "Social Network". According to him, the problem is not the lack of certified specialists, but their unwillingness to be exploited for a symbolic fee.

"There are enough trained lifeguards in our country who, if they decide, can do this. One of the reasons why trained lifeguards do not want to work in this profession is the pay. Some lifeguards work 10 hours a day, sometimes without a day off. Under such conditions, a salary of 600-700 euros is received," Barzachki explained.

Although Bulgaria is already part of the eurozone, the wages offered in the sector remain far from European standards, especially against the background of ten-hour shifts under the sun.

The combination of overtime work and lack of adequate rest creates a real danger to the lives of beachgoers, as the physical exhaustion of the personnel reduces their vigilance. The profession requires continuous concentration, which is difficult to maintain in the current work regime at sea.

"The work of a water rescuer is complex and responsible. Fatigue is superimposed on them, which in some cases prevents rescuers from assessing the situation correctly", warned the expert from the Bulgarian Red Cross.

Every year the organization continues to conduct courses and prepare new personnel, ready to respond to crisis situations in the water. However, a large part of the new recruits quickly choose completely different areas for professional development or go abroad, where their work is valued and paid adequately.