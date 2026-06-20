The RIA worker who was hit has two fractures and is in danger of life

One of the three RIA workers who were hit earlier today while cleaning the road is in danger of life. The injured person is 50 years old and has been admitted to the University Hospital “St. Anna” in Sofia, BTA reports.

The man has severe fractures in both lower legs, the hospital explained.

Earlier today, the Ministry of Interior announced that three workers of the road agency were hit by a 69-year-old driver while clearing bushes at the fifth kilometer of the Botevgrad Ring Road in the direction of Sofia.

The police added that all three were transported to hospital.

The driver drove through safety cones, hit the three workers and another car. The incident occurred at around 1:30 p.m.