34-year-old motorcyclist seriously injured in accident on Sofia-Samokov road

A 34-year-old motorcyclist was injured and in serious condition with multiple injuries after the accident on the Sofia-Samokov road, which caused traffic to be stopped in the area of the "Camelot" complex.

The injured person was hospitalized at the "St. Anna" University Multi-profile Hospital for Active Treatment in Sofia, the Emergency Medical Care Center told BTA.

The ambulance was traveling on the same road and responded to the scene immediately after the incident.

A detour route was introduced through Gorni and Dolni Okol, and traffic was regulated by traffic police.