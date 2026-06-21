New Chief Mufti Elected, Two Candidates

A National Muslim Conference will be held at the NDK, at which a new Chief Mufti and a new leadership of the Muslim denomination in Bulgaria will be elected.

The two candidates for Chief Mufti are: the current Chairman of the Supreme Muslim Council - Vedat Ahmed and Deputy Chief Mufti Ahmed Hasanov. The forum starts at 10 a.m.



Vedat Ahmed is 47 years old from Kaolinovo. He graduated from the theological school “Nyuvvab“ in Shumen and the Higher Islamic Institute in Sofia. He studied at the New Bulgarian University and the University of Shumen. He completed his master's degree at the Thracian University in Edirne. He has been working in the Chief Mufti's Office since 2001 in various positions in the field of education and publishing. He has been the Deputy Chief Mufti several times. He is currently the Chairman of the Supreme Muslim Council, married with four children.



Ahmed Hasanov was born in 1977 in Omurtag. He is a graduate of the secondary theological school "Newvab" in Shumen and the Higher Islamic Institute in Sofia. He completed his master's degree at the University of Ankara. He was an imam in the mosque in his hometown, worked in the Regional Mufti's Office in Targovishte, and was a teacher and director in Germany. He is currently a lecturer at the Higher Islamic Institute and deputy chief mufti, married with one child.

In addition to the chief mufti, the National Muslim Conference will discuss the problems of Muslims and vote on changes to the statute of the Muslim denomination. A new chairman of the Supreme Muslim Council will be elected, as well as 25 members who will enter the Supreme Central Collective Governing Body of the denomination.