Residents of Chintulovo elect mayor in runoff

Today, residents of the Sliven village of Chintulovo are voting in a runoff to determine who will be the new mayor of the city hall.

After none of the four candidates gathered the necessary support in the first round, today the two candidates for the position, who gathered 318 and 305 votes, are facing off in the final round of the election race for the trust of the voters.

1,030 people are eligible to vote in today's elections, BNR specifies.

They will vote in one section with a paper ballot or by machine.

In the first round, paper voting prevailed over machine voting.

Last week, voter turnout reached almost 65% - 732 voters.

In The polling station in Chintulovo opened at 07:00, and election day will last until 20:00.