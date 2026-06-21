The management of Information Services is being changed

The management of the state-owned company “Information Services“ will be completely replaced due to the unsatisfactory quality of the software for the needs of the administration, announced the Minister of Innovation and Digital Transformation Ivan Vassilev this morning on the air of "Nova TV".

The management changes in the state-owned company are aimed at drastically accelerating the pace and improving the software products that are being created for the ministries and departments.

“We will convene a new general meeting very soon, at which there will be changes in the management of “Information Services” in order to accelerate the pace and quality of software production for state needs“, Ivan Vassilev pointed out.

The Minister gave a categorical request for the provision of faster, easier and more convenient administrative services for Bulgarian citizens and business representatives.

In the coming months, the Ministry of Innovation and Digital Transformation plans to seriously increase the pace of work in order to achieve real connectivity between the individual information systems. In this way, the practice of requiring people to submit documents that state bodies themselves issue will be eliminated.

The Minister highlighted the National Health Information System as a positive model in this regard.

“It is one of the good examples, already with over 770 million electronic records, more than 380 thousand Bulgarians have access to their health records inside, they can monitor in real time how and where the money goes. We are also working on upgrading electronic systems in the healthcare sector," Ivan Vassilev explained.

The Minister of Innovation sharply criticized the current efficiency in spending public funds for digitalization. According to him, the huge investments in recent years do not correspond at all to the final results obtained.

„About one billion euros have been spent in the last five years on similar types of systems, and the quality of implementation is unsatisfactory. We will increase the efficiency in spending public funds and in the development of electronic services. Now we have a prime minister and a cabinet with the political will to accelerate the pace of introducing electronic services in all areas," Vassilev was categorical.