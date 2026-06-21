At the heart of Bulgarian agriculture lies a true treasure - buffaloes, not by chance called "the black gold of Bulgaria". Today, however, this symbol of tradition and quality is facing serious danger. Farms that were once teeming with life are gradually closing their doors, and buffalo milk - a product with exceptional qualities - is increasingly leaving the country, instead of delighting domestic consumers, summarized "Nova TV".

Maria Stepancheva - the guardian of buffaloes

Among the few who do not give up in the face of difficulties is Maria Stepancheva - the owner of one of the largest buffalo farms in us, with over 700 animals.

For her, buffalo farming is more than a business – it is a mission filled with love and perseverance.

“We work from the heart, but not for profit“, she shares with sadness, emphasizing that the financial return is almost symbolic.

Buffalo milk – an unparalleled elixir

Bulgarian buffalo milk is a true delicacy – with a high fat and protein content, but with half the cholesterol of cow's milk.

“This is a boutique product that has no equal”, Maria is categorical. However, the low purchase prices – between 93 and 97 euro cents per liter – do not cover the costs of raising the animals, and the final products remain expensive for consumers.

The unique nature of buffaloes - a challenge for farmers

Buffaloes are not only intelligent, but also extremely sensitive to the people who care for them.

The shepherd Kolyo says: “They recognize every person, they do not allow just anyone to milk them or touch them. When strangers appear, they immediately become alert.“

This feature makes working with them even more complicated and requires special treatment.

Genetic and personnel problems - a double threat to the sector

The Bulgarian breed “Mura“ needs fresh genetic material to avoid inbreeding depression.

However, the import of seed material from India is blocked by European regulations due to concerns about diseases. In addition, the chronic shortage of labor - the hard and specific work repels locals, and farms are forced to seek help all the way from Uzbekistan.

Hope for the future - is change possible?

Despite all the obstacles, Maria Stepancheva does not lose hope. She believes that with a little more government support and a change in policies, Bulgarian buffalo breeding can be resurrected and become a real “black gold“. Because, as she says, “these animals deserve to be preserved - not only because of the tradition, but also because of their unique production“.

Bulgarian buffalo breeding is at a crossroads - will we manage to preserve this priceless heritage or will we lose it forever?