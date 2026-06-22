Kilometer-long traffic jams to Greece and this summer, record traffic stopped traffic on the Struma River

The thirst for the sea is always greater than the fear of traffic jams. On Saturday, we saw that this saying applies to thousands of tourists who stoically endured a 40-kilometer traffic jam to pass the problematic section between Kresna and Blagoevgrad and still reach the resorts in our southern neighbor. Neither the traffic light in Kresna, nor the increased police presence, nor the introduction of bypass routes helped ease the traffic and it looks like there will be a long wait on the road before the sea this year too.

From Kresna to Blagoevgrad, the 40-kilometer traffic jam lined up cars and trucks in a huge column, which at one point began to approach the "Zheleznitsa" tunnel. In order to prevent everyone from crowding inside the two-kilometer facility and causing risks for travelers, the RIA announced that they were redirecting traffic from the highway to the E-79. Thus, a large traffic jam formed on both roads.

The drivers were unhappy with the traffic jam because they had to wait for hours in the heat. There were also those in the traffic jam who were going home, not traveling to the border with Greece.



The trip from Blagoevgrad to Simitli took 4 hours - 40 kilometers in 240 minutes. The hopes are that the Kresna bypass currently under construction, which should be ready next year, will solve the problem because it will take traffic out of the city. Thus, cars should not have to be delayed in urban conditions and traffic is expected to become much lighter. But doubts remain - because thousands of cars will crowd together at other points, for example, before the roundabout after Kresna.