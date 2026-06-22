Kolarova: Rumen Radev serves the Russian Patriarch. The blunder is equivalent to that bare shoulder and crossed leg

„For me, there is no logic here, because neither as an institution - the Russian Orthodox Church, nor especially as a person, has the Russian Patriarch shown respect for Bulgaria. Quite the opposite. The Bulgarian Prime Minister puts himself in the role of a person - not to say a servant, but to some extent serves both the institution and the person“.

This was commented on „This Morning“ by political scientist Prof. Rumyana Kolarova in response to a question whether Bulgaria is defending Orthodoxy, or is entering Orban's old role as a defender of Moscow?

„Both Ukraine and Russia are Orthodox. In addition, the Ecumenical Patriarchate is also Orthodox. Romania is also Orthodox“, she pointed out.

“Referring to identity, when it comes to this person and this institution, is wild populism. When you have no other arguments — neither logical nor political. The only thing left is to refer to identity. To say: “What does your heart say?“ But if a person has not only a heart, but also a head and dignity, this is the last thing he would do. Besides — why doesn't your heart ache for Ukraine? These are also Orthodox people“, asked Kolarova.

“Politically, this is humiliation. From every point of view — personal humiliation, institutional humiliation and national humiliation“, she said.

"Especially on this issue for the Russian Patriarch - for me the blunder or humiliation is equivalent to that bare shoulder and the crossed bare leg of the Foreign Minister". These are actions in foreign policy that are extremely humiliating for Bulgaria. This means falling to your knees, bowing your head and saying: “Here, this is it”, Rumyana Kolarova also noted.

“I think that the action of the European Union to impose sanctions on Patriarch Kirill is purely political. The response from our side is also political. It is no coincidence that we are in the Byzantine zone of development and influence. We are the other Rome. And in the conditions of the Byzantine tradition, the church always serves the state and is connected to the state“, commented political scientist Prof. Maria Pirgova.

„The church performs a very important diplomatic function. We have survived thanks to the church and thanks to the fact that the Russo-Turkish war took place with a call to save our Orthodox brothers from Muslims. This is the main thing that the soldiers who go to fight and fall in the Balkans carry within themselves“, she recalled.

„The protection by our Prime Minister — the request to remove the patriarch from the sanctions list, as well as Vagit Alekperov, has both political and economic significance“, Pirgova pointed out.

„We cannot continue with these frozen relations with Russia. We are losing a lot. We are also about to lose the case with “Lukoil“, the political scientist noted.

In her words, Rumen Radev's actions are very economic.

“These are very small steps, small signs on the part of Bulgaria that it is fighting for its sovereignty within the European Union and fighting for its Slavism, for its alphabet and for its Orthodox identity within a vast Catholic world“, commented Pirgova.

“The topic is really very deep. If we look at propaganda, very often it finds its hot spot in religion — in this case, Orthodoxy. In my opinion, this is logical, insofar as religion is a code that forms nations. It is deeply embedded in identity. That is why propaganda efforts in this direction are not new“, believes sociologist Elena Darieva.

“There has long been a penetration between political state structures and religious leaders. I recently remembered a book called “The Genius and His Mentor“ by Tsvetan Stoyanov, which examines in depth the relationship between Pobedonostsev and Dostoevsky. Pobedonostsev was an advisor to the Russian Emperor Nicholas at that time. He, together with other Slavophiles, has long since imposed the thesis that everything that is Russian is Orthodox, and therefore everything that is not Russian is not Orthodox. This is a dichotomy that is false in its logic, but unfortunately has a very strong propaganda effect“, she noted.