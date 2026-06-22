Austrian man in critical condition after falling in Veliki Preslav reserve

An Austrian citizen has been hospitalized in critical condition after a serious accident in the Veliki Preslav Archaeological Reserve.

Around 3:40 a.m. on June 21, the 31-year-old man was walking in the area of the reserve when he fell from an old stone wall. After the incident, he was transported to the Shumen General Hospital for an emergency examination.

Medics have diagnosed severe head injury and brain hemorrhage.

The victim has been hospitalized, and his condition remains critical.

A pre-trial investigation has been initiated into the case, and investigators are clarifying the circumstances that led to the incident.