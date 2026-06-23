A key day in the investigation related to the "Kalashnikov" group. Today the court is deciding whether to confirm as final the judicial measures of "detention in custody" for 3 people - Vasil Filipov, Krasimir Aleksiev and Rosen Ivanov, Nova TV reports.
Their defense appealed their initial detentions, and today the magistrates are deciding whether to replace their measures with lighter ones.
The "Kalashnikov" group attracted the attention of the services after the serious accident on "Chelopeshko Shosse", in which 4 people died. A large-scale operation followed with numerous arrests in the "Botunets" neighborhood. Vasil Filipov is charged with causing the death of more than one person in an accident. The other two, whose detention measures are being reviewed today, are charged with coercion, threats, kidnapping and bodily harm.
The "Kalashnikov" case: The court is considering the measures of three people
Their defense appealed their initial detentions, and today the magistrates are deciding whether to replace their measures with lighter ones.
Jun 23, 2026 07:29 28
A key day in the investigation related to the "Kalashnikov" group. Today the court is deciding whether to confirm as final the judicial measures of "detention in custody" for 3 people - Vasil Filipov, Krasimir Aleksiev and Rosen Ivanov, Nova TV reports.