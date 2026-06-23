Galab Donev on civil servant insurance: We are working on an option for equality, without taking away rights

We are working on an option to achieve equality, without taking away rights and without reducing incomes. This is social justice in action, said Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Galab Donev regarding civil servant insurance. He made his statement at the beginning of the meeting of the National Council for Tripartite Cooperation (NCTC), BTA reports.

Representatives of the government, business and unions will discuss today several bills for amendments to the Labor Code, the Social Security Code and the Health Insurance Act.

It is extremely important for the government to follow the rule when making changes to the legislation to observe the basic principles of labor and social security legislation and to guarantee a balance between the rights of all workers and employees and employers, Donev also commented.

Proposals that at first glance seem fair, but in reality lead to a reduction in income or loss of rights, are unacceptable, the Deputy Prime Minister also pointed out.