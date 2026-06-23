A plane with Romanian tourists made an emergency landing in Gorna Oryahovitsa

An Egyptian Airlines plane made an emergency landing at the airport in Gorna Oryahovitsa, the press center of the Ministry of Transport announced.

The Airbus A320 plane of the Egyptian airline Nesma Airlines was flying from Egypt to Romania.

Due to bad weather conditions in our northern neighbor, the plane was diverted to the airport in Gorna Oryahovitsa, where it landed and subsequently took off for its final destination in Romania, the ministry said.

The department specified that the passengers on board did not get off the plane.