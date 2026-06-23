Haralan Alexandrov: GERB does not need salvation, because it will save itself

The "Baba Alino" case put the decisions of the institutions, their actions and inactions, as well as the state's ability to provide clear answers, under the spotlight.

"People quite rightly have the feeling that we live in a very uncertain, very changeable and increasingly dangerous world due to geopolitical shifts and the constantly looming risk of escalation of military conflicts that are not so far from Bulgaria", commented social anthropologist Haralan Alexandrov in the program "Denyat ON AIR".

Alexandrov also noted the feeling that parts of our country are "occupied and taken over by external forces", which is "very pronounced and starting to strengthen".

"There are every reason, with this parliamentary support, in this geopolitical situation, to play the cards intelligently, and as Prime Minister Radev said - to protect national interests, but intelligently, and not to serve one or the other interests", said Alexandrov.

When asked what the role of the opposition in the face of GERB and MRF is, he replied that their electorate is important for MRF.

According to him, people from the communities want to be protected, but not only as an ethnic group within the party, but as citizens of Bulgaria.

Aleksandrov also commented on Yordan Tsonev's withdrawal from politics, stating that this is normal after an election loss.

"The MRF is not in good shape and this is obvious, but maybe it will get into one. The process has begun with GERB. Delyan Dobrev withdrew, but Vladi Goranov returned. These movements are of key figures who carry symbolic value," said the social anthropologist.

According to him, GERB does not need salvation because it will "save itself", noting that he is interested in what "the successors of the all-powerful leader who ruled for so many years" will look like, referring to Boyko Borisov.

"Radev may break his record, but I highly doubt it," added Alexandrov.

According to him, GERB is showing an element of sympathy and empathy for "Progressive Bulgaria" (PB) because of the challenges facing the government.