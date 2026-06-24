National Assembly session: Six ministers are responsible for parliamentary control

In the National Assembly, MPs will ratify an amendment to our agreement with the EU. One of the amendments provides for an increase in the country's financial contribution - from 150 million euros to nearly 245 million, BNT pointed out.

Amendments to the Credit Institutions Act must be voted on at first reading. They supplement the requirements for independence of employees and members of the BNB Governing Council.

Six ministers will be responsible for regular parliamentary control. Minister of Agriculture Plamen Abrovski will be responsible for the condition of the Ogosta and Rabisha dams.

In addition to him, there are questions to the Minister of Sports, Environment and Water, Education, Defense and Regional Development.