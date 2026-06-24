GERB-SDF: "Blue Bulgaria" proposes changes to the Constitution on state debt, we will support it

Vladislav Goranov from GERB-SDF said at a briefing that there is a proposal from "Blue Bulgaria" to discuss an initiative for amendments to the Constitution to create an "anchor" regarding the increase in state debt, analogous to many European examples.

"We believe that Bulgaria deserves such a reform, an announcement of the new fiscal framework is expected and this coincides with this initiative. For our part, in the coming days we will help our colleagues from "Blue Bulgaria" to organize a debate on their topic. We share and declare our support for this model," he said.

We recall that today at 4:00 p.m. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Galab Donev will give a briefing at which he will present the main parameters of the draft Budget 2026, and later the draft itself will be uploaded to the ministry's website.

According to the plan, changes are planned as early as August 1. One of the big question marks is how the minimum wage will be formed. Prime Minister Rumen Radev confirmed yesterday that the mechanism will be new and categorically rejected the allegations of freezing the minimum wages. Today he guaranteed that they will not reduce "the incomes of workers by even a single euro."