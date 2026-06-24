Five people died, including two children, in two serious accidents near Zimnitsa and Aytos, Trakia Motorway is blocked

A series of accidents in Southeastern Bulgaria claimed the lives of five people within a few hours today. A serious accident on the “Trakia“ motorway near the “Zimnitsa“ junction closed traffic towards Burgas, and the subsequent traffic on the bypass routes led to a second fatal collision in the Aytos area.

The serious chain of accidents began on the motorway, where a truck, for reasons currently unclear, broke through the guardrail and entered the oncoming lane. The heavy-duty vehicle crushed a passenger car traveling in the direction of Burgas.

Three people died on the spot - an elderly man and two children. Three more passengers were seriously injured. A medical helicopter was immediately called to transport them to the hospital in Yambol, and emergency and fire brigade teams were sent to the scene.

Due to the complete blockage of the highway, the “Traffic Police“ redirected traffic along the old road through Karnobat and Aytos. However, the huge load on the bypass route led to a new tragedy at around 10:35 a.m.

In the section between the villages of Chukarka and Klikach, a passenger car with a Sliven registration plate left the roadway and crashed into a roadside tree on its own. The impact was so strong that two women in the vehicle died on the spot.

The traffic situation throughout the region remains extremely complicated. The “Trakia“ highway in the direction of Burgas is completely closed for inspections and clearing of debris.

The Ministry of Interior and the “Road Infrastructure“ Agency call on drivers to maximum concentration and lower speed. The official bypass route for Burgas currently passes through: “Zimnitsa“ Road Intersection, “Petolachkata“ Road Intersection, Karnobat, Aytos, Burgas.

Dozens of police teams are working on site to regulate traffic jams on the bypass. Inspections of both accident sites are expected to continue until late afternoon.