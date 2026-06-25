"Vazrazhdane": Budget 2026 is a complete disaster

MP from the political party "Vazrazhdane" Petar Petrov sharply criticized the proposed macro framework for Budget 2026, defining it as a complete failure during a participation in the program "Denyat na Live" on NOVA NEWS television this Thursday.

According to the MP, the proposed financial measures cannot ensure a balanced budget and the project should not enter the plenary hall in its current form. "„Vazrazhdane”'s assessment of the budget is "a complete disaster”", Petrov is categorical. According to him, the majority of voters of the "Progressive Bulgaria" formation also do not believe that the request for the macro framework meets their expectations.

The political force has been claiming for a year and a half that the data on the budget deficit, submitted before the country entered the eurozone at the beginning of the year, were manipulated. "Prime Minister Radev also noted this, only he did not report it to law enforcement agencies, but we did", Petrov told NOVA NEWS.

He added that the deficit is currently even higher and the planned measures to reduce it will not be successful. The MP emphasizes the need to stop the theft of millions from state-owned companies, emphasizing that reducing the deficit requires cutting costs, which, according to him, are currently increasing.

In connection with the introduction of the single European currency, Petrov predicts a negative effect on consumers next month. "After August 8, all traders will be obliged to indicate prices entirely in euros. So on August 9, we will wake up to even higher prices. Prices will continue to rise, administrative services too," the MP claims.

Commenting on the upcoming changes in the judicial system, the MP links the future of the Supreme Judicial Council to political agreements in parliament. According to him, the situation surrounding the council will only become clearer when "Progressive Bulgaria" reaches an agreement with the GERB-SDF coalition. "It became clear that the ruling party is not looking for these 160 votes from "Progressive Bulgaria" and "Democratic Bulgaria", after not accepting a large part of their proposals," Petar Petrov concluded.