The scandal with ViK-Burgas: The measure of the former director is being considered

Today, the Burgas District Court is expected to consider the measure of the former director of ViK-Burgas Tsvetan Mirchev, who was detained again, BNT reports.

He and two other employees of the company are charged with participation in an organized criminal group, trading in influence and official crimes. The state prosecution is expected to file a request with the court for the permanent arrest of the three arrested. We recall that on July 3, Mirchev was detained together with 10 other employees of the water supply company in Burgas, and was subsequently released on bail of 2 thousand euros.