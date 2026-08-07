Red Ferrari crashed into a guardrail on the Varna-Burgas road

A spectacular accident involving a powerful red Ferrari caused real chaos on the road between Varna and Burgas. The accident occurred on the busy Black Sea coast road in the section immediately after the village of Staro Oryahovo in the direction of Varna.

According to official data from the Ministry of Interior, the traffic accident was reported to 112 yesterday at 09:32.

According to initial information, the supercar crashed head-on. The driver lost control of the steering at high speed and the sports vehicle crashed head-on into the guardrail. Eyewitnesses share on social networks that this is the first recorded accident involving the exclusive Ferrari V12 SUV model on the territory of Bulgaria.

Miraculously, there were no casualties or injuries in the severe collision. However, extremely serious material damage was caused to the front of the Italian car, the value of which amounts to hundreds of thousands of euros. The incident blocked traffic on the Black Sea coast for hours, creating kilometer-long traffic jams of traveling vacationers. “Traffic Police“ teams immediately arrived at the scene, regulated traffic and began an investigation into the exact causes of the incident.

Information about the incident has been confirmed by regional and national media, including publications in EraNova, plovdiv24.bg and marica.bg.