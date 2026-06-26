20-year-old causes three-car crash in Razgrad

A 20-year-old driver caused a three-car crash at a regulated intersection in Razgrad after running a red light, reported the spokesperson for the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in Razgrad, Iliyana Georgieva.

The accident occurred at the intersection between Blvd. “Knyaz Boris“ and St. “Vasil Levski“. A BMW car with a Varna registration, driven by a 20-year-old man from Razgrad, was moving in the direction from the stadium to the central part of the city. The young man did not stop at a red light and entered the intersection, where he collided with a legally moving Audi car. As a result of the impact, the cars swerved and hit a third car that was waiting at a red light.

The driver of the Audi was injured - a 63-year-old man from the village of Poroishte. According to initial data, he has fractures of his ribs and collarbone, and has been admitted to the city hospital for treatment.

The drivers' tests for alcohol consumption were negative. The young man who caused the accident has had a driver's license for about two years. His blood samples were taken for chemical analysis for the presence of narcotic substances. Pre-trial proceedings will be initiated in the case.