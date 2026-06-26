Two repairs on the Trakia highway are being completed

Information for drivers before the weekend. On Friday, at around 2 p.m., traffic will be allowed to pass along the repaired section of the “Trakia“ highway in the Sofia district. This was announced by the Road Agency, quoted by Nova TV. From 9 a.m., traffic will be restored from the 282nd to the 287th km in the Yambol district.

The “Road Infrastructure” Agency also says that the repairs on the two sections are being completed on time. The only section of the “Trakia“ highway on which work is still ongoing is in the Stara Zagora region.