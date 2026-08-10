Psychologist: Russian neo-fascism is poisoning our children

The murder in Plovdiv has once again raised the issue of aggression among young people, the influence of social networks and the radicalization of teenagers. In the studio of "The Day Begins" on BNT, psychologist Ivan Igov and Zornitsa Trifonova from the "Parents" Association commented on the case that shook Bulgaria.

Ivan Igov, psychologist: "There was a similar case about 30 years ago. My practice is now almost 40. In the South Park, a group of skinheads, boys of a similar age, killed a homeless gypsy girl and then I was actually directly involved in this case. These boys were marginalized. And the explanations came from the fact that they were radicalized because of the group they fell into. But here suddenly it turned out to be a case of children who are from successful families, from good schools, intelligent and at the same time do something extremely brutal. Here we have a group of followers of a Russian neo-fascist, Marcinkevich is called, who 20 years ago first created a movement "Factor 18", from the first letters of Adolf Hitler in the order of the alphabet, which he then called - "Occupy Pedophilia". That is, he created this whole model of what exactly they should do and, believe me, these boys, girls have implemented it one to one. I can only mention that the strategy that he proposes on social networks is the following: luring the victim, then hunting, then lynching and slander. So then, when I realized this - in fact, that they are a group that follows a – – a – – by the way, he committed suicide, someone says he was killed in 2020, and was turned into a hero on social networks by these groups. And then I actually put the puzzle together. Back then, because before that I really doubted my experience as a psychologist, because I couldn't explain why all this was happening."

This Russian neo-fascism entered Bulgaria so quickly and is really poisoning our children - Igov emphasized.

In his words, the responsibility for the environment in which children grow up is shared - of the family, the school and society.

„These children do not grow up solely in the family or in the school environment. They grow up in society as we create it.“

Igov identifies the influence of radical online groups and the process of digital radicalization as a key factor in what is happening.

„When you fall into such a group, it gives you ideological justification for the sadism they have committed. They experience themselves as moral police.“

According to the psychologist, the way in which such groups continue to receive support on social networks is also a worrying signal.

„Radicalization based on pseudo-ideology, especially fascist, is extremely strong and we should not ignore it in any way.“

Zornitsa Trifonova from the „Parents“ Association speaks about the role of parents and the trust between them and children.

Zornitsa Trifonova, „Parents“ Association: „Sometimes friendship is confused with the fact that the parent is not stable and secure enough as a support for the child. It is important that trust is built from a very early age and changes as the child grows up. The parent must remain important and significant to the child and show a sincere interest in their needs and emotions.“

According to her, prohibitions alone are not enough.

„Boundaries are important because children need security, to be accepted, respected and honored - as they are, with the changes they are going through. Sometimes, when they do not find this support in the family or school, they find it in similar groups.“

Trifonova emphasizes that parents should help their children navigate the online environment, not just limit their access to it.

„Children need critical thinking and an understanding of social-emotional skills – who they follow, what they share, how they evaluate the information and how they understand the place they find themselves.“

Both interlocutors are categorical that in such cases one should not draw hasty conclusions before the facts are established.

Ivan Igov, psychologist: “We cannot, without an investigation, dispense justice and become executioners. No one is a criminal before this is proven. This is especially true for our children.“

According to Igov, school also has a key role in preventing radicalization.

„When on one side there is a strong neo-fascist ideology, and on the other side we have a school that lacks sufficient upbringing and civic training, children can accept these ideas at face value, instead of comparing them with what adults have taught them.“

At the end of the conversation, Zornitsa Trifonova called for more support and attention to young people.

Zornitsa Trifonova, Association “Parents“: “We all as a society must be concerned about children and try to place them in conditions that teach them a different way of communicating, of culture, with the necessary education, knowledge and support for the life that lies ahead of them.“

The case once again raises the question of how well institutions, schools, families and society recognize signals of radicalization in time and how they can prevent online influence from turning into real violence.