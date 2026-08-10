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Today and tomorrow - no access to the e-system of the State Fund "Agriculture"

Today and tomorrow - no access to the e-system of the State Fund "Agriculture"

The reason is a planned update

Aug 10, 2026 08:04 69

Today and tomorrow - no access to the e-system of the State Fund "Agriculture" - 1
Maria Atanasova Maria Atanasova Author at Fakti.bg

Today and tomorrow there will be no access to the Electronic Services System used by farmers, informs the State Fund "Agriculture".

The reason is a planned update, which will be made in response to the suggestions and recommendations of the farmers themselves.

The modernized vision and new functionalities will ensure easy and efficient work when applying for support, assures the Paying Agency.

According to the preliminary schedule, the Electronic Services System should be available for use again on August 12.


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