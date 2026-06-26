We will submit our proposals with which we will show that it is possible that there will be no such deficit. This was stated on the air of “Zdravej, Bulgaria” the leader of ”Vazrazhdane” Kostadin Kostadinov regarding the new budget plan for 2026.

”I am far from thinking of declaring the civil servant the greatest evil. The blame for this budget is not only Radev's. Radev continues the policies of the previous rulers. The difference between the state debt that was foreseen in Temenuzhka Petkova's budget and the one that is now under Galab Donev's is one and a half billion. That is, there is almost no difference. On top of that, we have repeatedly repeated that what is happening now is due to the artificial inflating of revenues so that we can cover the notorious 3 percent threshold deficit”, commented Kostadinov.

He also stated that he does not see any measures planned to combat the gray sector in the direction of big business. “I see the small entrepreneur being hit. It is inexplicable to me how the people who explained that they would fight the oligarchy, the first thing they do is to attack the workers and civil servants,” said the leader of “Vazrazhdane”.

Kostadinov also commented on road safety in our country after the tragic accident on the “Trakia” motorway, which claimed the lives of three people. “Every week I drive the Sofia-Varna, Varna-Sofia road twice and I see what condition the roads are in. A large part of the guardrails are literally rotting away, because they are already eaten away by rust and can fall in a slightly stronger wind. A few years ago, when we started asking such questions, some of the most affected sections were partially repaired, but the truth is that work is being done piecemeal,” Kostadinov pointed out.

He commented that the section being built in the Burgas, Yambol and Sliven districts has a guardrail that is strong, but not intended for use on a motorway. According to him, it can hold back passenger cars and certain vehicles with higher tonnage, but not heavy trucks of this type.

„What we could do as the opposition, we have already done. We are continuing with the actions. We asked a series of questions to the new Minister Shishkov, we are currently waiting for answers. We must act. Unfortunately, in our case, actions always come after there are human casualties, which is insane”, he also stated.