A car crashed into a dental office in Sofia. The incident occurred yesterday (June 25) on "Gorski Patnik" Str.

According to the owners of the clinic, no one was injured. However, the dental center will not be open for the next few days, as the damage is yet to be repaired.

Footage on social media shows that both the facade of the building where the office is located and part of the specialized equipment were seriously damaged.

"The most important thing is that no one was injured and everyone is fine. That is why we are infinitely grateful! In such moments, one realizes how valuable the people around him are. "We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the entire team, to the relatives, friends and neighbors who lent a hand and helped us cope with the situation," the clinic said.