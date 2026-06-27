First protest against Radev in front of the Council of Ministers tonight

The first organized demonstration against the government of the head of state and his cabinet is scheduled for today, June 27, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. in front of the Council of Ministers in the capital. The event is organized on social networks and aims to express public dissatisfaction with the current political line in the country.

The reasons for the dissatisfaction

The organizers point out several main reasons for calling the protest:

International isolation : Accusations that the interim government is discrediting Bulgaria in front of its Euro-Atlantic allies.

: Accusations that the interim government is discrediting Bulgaria in front of its Euro-Atlantic allies. Financial Stability : Concerns about taking on new large-scale government debts and high budget deficits.

: Concerns about taking on new large-scale government debts and high budget deficits. Lack of control: Concerns about weakening transparency and accountability of institutions to the National Assembly.

The reaction of the authorities

For their part, the prime minister and the president remain calm in the face of rising discontent. According to BTA, the head of state stated that he is not worried about demonstrations and emphasized the constitutional right of every citizen to protest freely. According to official statements, the cabinet remains focused on increasing revenue collection and limiting administrative costs.

An increased police presence is expected in the area of “Largo“ in Sofia, and temporary difficulties in public transport traffic on the boulevards "Tsar Osvoboditel" and "Knyaz Alexander Dondukov" are possible.