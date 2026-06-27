Scorpions, festivals and culinary celebrations conquer Bulgaria

Today's Saturday offers an extremely rich palette of cultural, musical and culinary events throughout the country.

Undoubtedly, the most anticipated musical event is the grandiose anniversary concert of the legendary rock band Scorpions, which celebrates 60 years on stage with its “Coming Home Tour“. Thousands of fans will gather in the capital to hear the band's timeless hits, and the doors for the event open at 6:30 p.m. In connection with the concert, the Sofia Municipality is introducing changes to public transport, providing additional routes on the lines leading to the hall, to facilitate fans returning home late in the evening.

For lovers of traditional Bulgarian flavors, Kyustendil is hosting the second day of the emblematic “Cherry Festival“. As reported by the official website of the Kyustendil Municipality, the central square “Velbazhd“ will become a stage for unique art exhibitions of fruits, craft bazaars and a rich folklore program. In parallel, several more culinary festivals are taking place in the country - the Rila Greens Festival in the village of Beli Iskar and the Delicious Bulgarian Pork Festival in Sozopol, where local chefs present authentic recipes and wine tastings along the Black Sea coast.

The youth and family audience also has a wide choice of activities today. The large-scale gaming festival Let's Play Burgas 2026, dedicated to electronic sports, cosplay shows and board games, has started in Burgas, which is held in parallel with the traditional herb festival "Bile Fest" in Akve Kalide. In Sofia, children can join the interactive live performance "Dog Patrol" in Hall 1 of the National Palace of Culture. Plovdiv, on the other hand, attracts connoisseurs of authentic handmade creativity with the Week of Traditional Crafts taking place in the Old Town, where craftsmen from all over the country demonstrate forgotten techniques live.