Until July 12, foreign military personnel will be moving from Romania to the "Novo Selo" training ground and back to participate in an exercise

From today until July 12, there will be periodic passage of military personnel and equipment from foreign armed forces in connection with participation in the international NATO exercise “Alliance Wall Exercise“, the press center of the Ministry of Defense (MOD) announced.

Motor convoys with military personnel and military equipment from the armed forces of France and Poland will pass along the republican road network.

Transportation will be carried out from Romania to the "Novo Selo" training ground and back. The convoys will be escorted by the “Military Police“.

Servicemen from the Ministry of Defense and the Bulgarian Army demonstrated technical and interoperability capabilities within the framework of the NATO exercise “Coalition Warrior Interoperability Exercise (CWIX) 2026“. It took place at the NATO Joint Training Center in the Polish city of Bydgoszcz, as well as at the deployed additional field test site located next to the airport. The aim of the training is to improve the operational and technical interoperability between allied and national command, control, communications, computers, surveillance, intelligence and reconnaissance (C4ISR) systems.