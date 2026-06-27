Andriyana Tatarova: This is a fabricated conflict of interest related to an attempt to take away two floors from the National Palace of Culture

„We learned yesterday from the media that as of June 24, I have been dismissed from the post of executive director of the National Palace of Culture“, Andriyana Tatarova said on „This Saturday“ on bTV.

„This is extremely strange. This is the first minister of culture out of five who have not had a dialogue with us despite our wishes. They went through the media to present false facts and I will continue to claim this. I will fight for the truth to come out“, Tatarova said.

„Up until now, we have always had a conversation with all the ministers and their teams about how to develop the National Palace of Culture, how to improve the financial conditions, what the future holds. We are the first board that was selected through a competition and a board that has written business strategies that give a clear picture of where we want to take the National Palace of Culture, she explained.

According to her, however, there was no dialogue and Evtim Miloshev publicly refused to talk to them.

„Of all the speeches by Evtim Miloshev, perhaps only three or four times has he spoken about what he intends to do in culture. Everything else - from day one, he devoted two months to how to get rid of me and how to block the National Palace of Culture. His focus was to remove me as executive director“, Andriyana Tatarova said.

According to her, he lied to parliament that the audit report was not finished. However, she claims that it was finished.

“He did not find a single violation in the formation of our remuneration“, Andriyana Tatarova pointed out.

She said that in 2024 there was an attempt to seize two floors of the National Palace of Culture and pressure was exerted on her to sign “for no longer necessary.”

“In 2024, a letter arrived from the joint-stock company of which my son is executive director. The letter contained a request to rent the “Azaryan“ hall for filming a theatrical production. We rented it out for the realization of the production without a single gram of enrichment on my part. I enrich the National Palace of Culture with this act of action, without any reduction or any violation of the rules“, explained Tatarova.

„It is about renting the hall for 2,000 leva against the backdrop of all the thefts and conflicts of interest in this country. Here I am being accused of enriching the National Palace of Culture, and not myself or the company, and for 2,000 leva“, she stated.

Andriyana Tatarova appeals against her right to legal defense being taken away.

„Until a five-member commission in the Supreme Administrative Court makes a ruling, this is still not over for me as a legal saga. I will continue to prove that I have done nothing wrong and that this is a fabricated conflict of interest with a single goal – "It is related to the two floors and my removal," Tatarova said.