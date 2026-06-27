Ministry of Defense: Four of the American planes departed from Vasil Levski Airport

Four of the American planes at “Vasil Levski” Airport have departed, the rest are to depart in stages from Monday. This was announced by the Ministry of Defense, quoted by Nova TV.

At the end of May, the Council of Ministers adopted a decision extending until June 30, 2026 the stay on the territory of the country of up to 15 US Air Force aircraft, as well as the personnel and equipment serving them.

Last week, it became clear that there was a request from the US to extend the period until July 30, but after analysis, the Bulgarian institutions have assessed that the extension should only be until the end of June. During parliamentary control, the military minister explained that the one-month period provided is intended to enable the US allies to organize their next actions and the possible relocation of equipment.

A few days ago, Prime Minister Rumen Radev stated that our country is in regular dialogue with the US. “They will leave “Vasil Levski“ airport by the end of the month, but the US remains our strategic ally in security and a key partner in energy, high technologies, artificial intelligence and the economy. The government will continue to work to deepen cooperation between the two countries“, the prime minister assured.