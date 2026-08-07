Minister Karamfilova: We are installing cameras in Rila Park to prevent fires, but also poachers

“For the first time in Rila Park, we are installing high-range surveillance cameras. Their main function is not only prevention against fires, but also prevention against poaching. We are building this project together with the Directorate General for Fire Safety and Population Protection,“ he said in “This Morning“ on bTV, the Minister of Environment and Water Rositsa Karamfilova.

„We have actively launched an extremely active campaign related to the prevention of forest fires together with the forestry enterprises. The focus is on national parks“, she said.

"Regarding the air quality system – for the first time under my leadership, in 2020 a project was launched that we are building under the Swiss air quality program and automatic stations. An extremely ambitious project. I believe that we will have one of the most modern systems“, explained the Minister of Environment.

The agreement was signed last year and the project is already underway. It is expected that within two years there will be full coverage, including a system that will provide early warning of air quality in an understandable way through a mobile application and expansion of monitoring points.

„Regarding water monitoring points - in our management program we plan to have a common monitoring center, including through the use of satellite data. The element that concerns us is along the complex and significant dams. At the same time, along the rivers“, said Rositsa Karamfilova.

According to her, a monitoring project along the rivers of 12 rivers has been delayed.

„We are currently working to have a single body responsible for cleaning rivers throughout the country“, specified the Minister of Environment.