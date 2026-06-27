Denitsa Sacheva: This budget has no philosophy and no purpose. I give it a rating of 3

This budget has no philosophy and no purpose. There is no case in history when someone, by limiting expenses, has led to development and has been successful”, I give it a rating of 3. This was commented on “Wake up” on Nova TV by Denitsa Sacheva from GERB-SDF, quoted by novini.bg

”If there are ineffective expenses, they must be limited. But there are no measures for development, for growth in this budget”, said Sacheva. She also added that she is waiting with interest for the government's management program to make it clear what measures the cabinet will put in place for 2027.

According to her, currently they are saying that billions are needed, but “palliative measures” are being proposed.

”The parties' subsidies will lead to savings of about 5-6 million euros. And we need billions. Regarding the measures for the administration, Galab Donev himself said that they will take effect in 2028. This cannot sound convincing to anyone who understands budgets,” commented Sacheva.

To the government’s arguments that this is the financial situation left by the previous rulers, Denitsa Sacheva replied: “They governed through caretaker governments for the last 5 years. Galab Donev himself was Prime Minister for 11 months. His deputies were Finance Ministers in various caretaker governments. Mr. Radev governed Bulgaria for 9 years as President and almost 2 years simultaneously as President and Shadow Prime Minister. So these are the people before them.”

In the “Zhelyazkov” cabinet, GERB-SDF did not have a majority to impose their will. There, they worked in partnership with BSP, which insisted on left-wing measures, as well as ITN, which lurched to the other extreme - the right.

“Even then, the budget was better - it allowed for almost 1 billion more revenue and almost 3 billion less spending with a 3% deficit”, Sacheva believes. She added that she does not accept the accusations that bombs were planted.