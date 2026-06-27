65 million more in the budget for the maintenance of the Supreme Judicial Council was a "technical error":

WEC - technical error,

EWRC - technical error,

NRA - technical error.

How come they didn't make a "technical error" once and give more money for maternity and child benefits?

This comment was published on his Facebook page by the leader of the People's Party of Bulgaria, Asen Vassilev, after earlier today Finance Minister Galab Donev explained that the increased budget of the Supreme Judicial Council and the increase in salaries of heads of the KEVR and NRA were "technical errors".