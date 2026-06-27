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Asen Vassilev: How come they didn't make a "technical error" once and give more money for maternity and child benefits?

Asen Vassilev: How come they didn't make a "technical error" once and give more money for maternity and child benefits?

The leader of the PP commented on Galab Donev's words that due to technical errors in the budget, salaries in the EWRC and the Nuclear Regulatory Agency were increased. And the budget of the Supreme Judicial Council was increased

Jun 27, 2026 14:40 51

Asen Vassilev: How come they didn't make a "technical error" once and give more money for maternity and child benefits? - 1
Ani Efremova Ani Efremova Author at Fakti.bg

65 million more in the budget for the maintenance of the Supreme Judicial Council was a "technical error":
WEC - technical error,
EWRC - technical error,
NRA - technical error.
How come they didn't make a "technical error" once and give more money for maternity and child benefits?

This comment was published on his Facebook page by the leader of the People's Party of Bulgaria, Asen Vassilev, after earlier today Finance Minister Galab Donev explained that the increased budget of the Supreme Judicial Council and the increase in salaries of heads of the KEVR and NRA were "technical errors".


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