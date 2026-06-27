Former policewoman Simona Radeva is already in the Sliven prison. The information was confirmed by the Ministry of Justice, after she was detained and escorted to the place of imprisonment yesterday, BNT reports

There Radeva will serve her effective sentence of 3 years and 6 months under an initial general regime. The punishment was imposed by the Sofia City Court a week ago on charges of personal concealment.

The magistrates considered it indisputable that she acted completely intentionally to help Georgi Semerdzhiev cover his tracks after the serious accident on the capital's "Cherni Vrah" boulevard, in which two young women died. According to the court's reasoning, the former employee of the Ministry of Interior was clearly aware of the socially dangerous nature of the act and its consequences.

The court's decision is final and cannot be appealed or protested.